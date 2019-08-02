New Facebook Live Show Debuts On Jamaicans.com : David Mullings, entrepreneur and former Future Leaders Representative for the USA on the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Agrees To Host Weekly Show

Jamaicans.com, the largest website for Jamaican culture, and David Mullings, Founder of Blue Mahoe Capital Partners and the first Future Leaders Representative for the USA on the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board have agreed to launch the first season of a Facebook Live show, Island Forward Live.

The first season will be 30 minutes long and air each Thursday afternoon at 2pm EST via Jamaicans.com Facebook page with over 150,000 followers. The brand has been host to a number of shows reaching the Jamaican Diaspora audience and is pleased to add a business-focused show that gives overseas Jamaicans a deeper look into how the diaspora is playing a role in Jamaican business.

“The idea for Island Forward is something that I have always wanted to do in order to give the diaspora a stronger voice since I was writing the Diaspora Speaks blog for the Jamaica Gleaner and then my weekly Sunday column for the Jamaica Observer,” said Mr. Mullings. He continued, “We in the diaspora are tired of being spoken to instead of listened to and I intend to use this show to get more of our views heard while also sharing my experiences of working and investing in Jamaica.”

The show will be produced by Jason Walker and Tyler Washington of Lost Society Media. Mr. Walker believes that “the time has come for another generation to make their voices heard and share their experience. David is in a unique position because of his past experiences with the board, his strong relationships in Jamaica, his work experience there and his strident advocacy for a stronger diaspora.”

The first season will be 13 episodes long and feature special guests for some episodes. Viewers will be able to participate live and submit questions, be taken on occasional journeys around Jamaica through the eyes of Mr. Mullings and experience a different Jamaica than they are used to.

“Mr. Mullings impressed me with his knowledge and experience relating to Jamaica when he posted his interview with Michael Lee-Chin and we felt that Jamaicans.com could provide a unique platform for him to reach a wider audience that could benefit from his unique perspective and access to interesting people” said Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com

The show launches on Wednesday, August 7th with a special Independence Day theme