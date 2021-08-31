Did you Know Netflix “Behind Her Eyes” Star Simona Brown is of Jamaican Descent?

Simona Brown, one of the stars in the Netflix psychological thriller, “Behind Her Eyes,” is taking audiences by storm. Fans know her from the mini-series that stars Brown, Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman, but they probably don’t know that she was born in London to parents that were both originally from Jamaica.

The series is based on an adaptation of the novel by the same name, written by British author, Sarah Pinborough. The Netflix offering has attained a significant following and is one of the top 10 most watched show in the U.S.

Primarily known to British audiences, those in the U.S. are well and truly smitten with the 26-year-old actor. Prior to the Netflix series, Brown starred in “The Night Manager,” “The Little Drummer Girl,” and “Kiss Me First” – another Netflix thriller. She was also in the TV mini-series “The Casual Vacancy” and had a recurring role in “HIM.”

Brown attended London’s Identity School of Acting that boasts alumni that includes John Boyega of “Star Wars,” Chance Perdomo of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and Letitia Wright of “Black Panther.” She was also in the cast of the remake of “Roots” by the History Channel.

It was a performance of “The Lion King” that inspired her to become an actor. She saw it during a class trip at the age of 9 and identified with the actors and the representation of people of color like herself.

Simona Brown also studied musical theatre during her first two years at the BRIT School in Croydon that included singing, acting and dancing. As a teen, Brown wanted to pursue a career in music like her idol, Whitney Houston, who also inspired in her a love of singing. However, Brown always came back to acting and is now impressing audiences around the world.

Photo Source: Simona Brown Instagram and Facebook