Fantastic Flavors and Delightful Eats at First-Time Grace Jamaican ‘Jerk Fete’ in Miramar, Florida

This month’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Fete was certainly a much-welcomed culinary experience—especially since the much larger annual 2021 Jamaican Jerk Festival had been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fete took place on November 14th at Miramar’s Vizcaya Park, and afforded all those who attended an opportunity to indulge in authentic Jamaican jerk cuisine, as well as immerse themselves in the island’s vibrant music and culture.

The happenings got underway at 4pm and, upon their arrival, attendees were greeted by the smooth juggling of reggae, 90s dancehall, soca and classic American soul tunes dished out by top shelf DJs—Steelie Bashment, Collin Hines, DJ Radcliffe, and Richie D. Some of the artist selections that got the fete attendees swaying back and forth included, Dennis Brown (‘Have You Ever Been In Love’), Bitty McClean (‘Walk Away From Love’), and the timeless ‘Joy Ride’ riddim.

Aside from the relaxing musical atmosphere, Jerk Fete was surely on point where the food was concerned, as mouthwatering jerk food items and premium cocktails were readily accessible—not to mention the jerk ice cream with drew a lot of attention. What’s more, the venue’s décor and amenities were quite impressive. That is, there were enclosed cabanas and reservable tables for fete goers to avail themselves off.

Yet another notable feature of the Jerk Fete was the Dutch Pot Clash between the DJs on hand. The Clash entailed two DJs clad in aprons competing against each other to cook up a dish with the aim of impressing the judges looking on. All in all, the Jerk Fete was very well-organized thanks to Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc., as well as all the contributors, chefs, and vendors. And from all appearances, the event provided a great venue and party atmosphere—which allowed the fete patrons to reconnect with friends and socialize while enjoying amazing jerk food dishes and delicacies.

All photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.