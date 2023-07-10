First Jamaican NYPD Borough Commander Ruel Stephenson To Be Honored at Jamaica Independence Gala

Newly-minted Jamaican police chief Ruel Stephenson is among the list of honorees for the Jamaica Independence Gala New York to be held on 19 August 2023 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

Other honorees include Chairman of Pan Jamaica Group Limited, Stephen Facey, board-certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of Ingleton Dermatology, Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, and Jamaican-born business leader and writer, Dr. Marlon Lindsay.

Supporting Jamaicans at Home

The Jamaica Independence Gala New York is an annual fundraising event to support charitable causes that have a positive impact on Jamaicans. This year, the organization aims to offer financial support to a number of initiatives. These include the awarding of 30 scholarships to students pursuing higher education. These scholarships aim to empower individuals by helping them achieve their academic and career goals.

The Gala will extend support to the procurement of pacemakers for young children who require critical medical care and three local charities: The YB Afraid Foundation established by Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake, the Rose Town Foundation, and the Enos Barrett Centre for Rehabilitation located in Linstead, St. Catherine.

More About the 2023 Jamaica Independence Gala Honorees

Ruel Stephenson, who was born in Clarendon, Jamaica, and attended Race Course Primary School, moved to the United States at the age of ten. He began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman in the 70th Precinct. He moved through the ranks over his years of service, continually advancing from sergeant to lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector, inspector, and, now to Deputy Chief. The reaction to his appointment has been “very positive” and he has received particular support from the Jamaican Diaspora.

Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton is a trusted authority in dermatology. She has over two decades of expertise as a board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of Ingleton Dermatology and she is the founder of ROSE Ingleton MD, a customizable and targeted skincare line for all skin types.

Stephen B. Facey has over 40 years of experience in architecture, real estate development and management, and private equity investing. Among his various roles, he is Chairman of Pan Jamaica Group Limited, Jamaica Property Company Limited, Kingston Restoration Company, The New Kingston Civic Association and the C.B. Facey Foundation, the charitable arm of Pan Jamaica Group Limited.

Dr. Marlon Lindsay is a Jamaican-born business leader and writer dedicated to empowering young people to achieve their full potential. He is the Founder and CEO of 21stCentEd, an organization that specializes in delivering Comprehensive STEM™ education to school districts and communities throughout the United States and the world.

Photo – Consulate General of Jamaica New York, Deposit Photos