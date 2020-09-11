Six Jamaican Drone Photographers You Might Not Know

Jamaica’s landscape is so beautiful it’s hard not to appreciate the amazing drone photographers out there. From where the beach reaches the sea and the mountains meet the sky, the photos can be so breathtaking!

1. Shaquiel Brooks

Blue Mountain Peak is a majestic site and it’s makes you realize how truly beautiful Jamaica really is. Check out this drone video from photographer Shaquiel Brooks.

2. Corey Hamilton

3. Shaun Jayem

4. Yanic Barrett

5. Jamieson Daley

