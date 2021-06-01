Flag Raising Ceremony To Launch Caribbean Heritage Month In Massachusetts Set For June 2 At Boston City Hall

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) will host a flag-raising ceremony to mark National Caribbean American Heritage Month at City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Plaza Boston, MA 02109 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 am. The event which will observe strict Covid-19 Protocols will also be streamed live on all ACF social media pages Authen Caribe (Facebook) as well as its Instagram Page, Authentic Foundation.

Since 2006, the month of June has been designated as National Caribbean American Heritage Month by Presidential Proclamation in recognition of the extraordinary contribution of Caribbean Americans to the American society.

In issuing the proclamation for the 2021 observation in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Governor Charles D. Baker lauds migrants from the “Caribbean Archipelago” who share “common ethnic and cultural features.” Acknowledging the tens of thousands who call Massachusetts home, Governor Baker praises Caribbean Americans for the “distinctive, enriching cultural traditions which influence their personality and accomplishments.” He encourages them to “take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.”

Organizer of the flag raising ceremony, Andrew Sharpe, Chairman of the Authentic Caribbean Foundation expressed pride in the designation of the month and all that Caribbean Americans have accomplished. “We continue to proudly exemplify our rich culture and history across these United States. Indeed, we are happy to share (what makes us proud) with our friends and neighbors,” he said.

On this day, the Official Proclamation will be presented by a representative of the Governor’s office. Several political representatives and local officials are expected to participate in person and remotely, including acting Mayor of Boston, Kim Janey and Boston City Councilor, Julia Mejia.

The ceremony will be hosted by Andrew Sharpe and Ms. Donna Frett of Authentic Caribbean Foundation.

For more information, contact: [email protected] or 857-271-6006.

About The Authentic Caribbean Foundation

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, based in Boston, geared towards transforming the lives of Caribbean children impacted by disabilities and HIV/AIDS and assisting caregivers and institutions.

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation was established in November 2012 and seeks to eliminate poverty through the development of community tourism and other self-sustaining opportunities in disability and HIV/Aids affected communities. Its long term goal is providing education and training, health services, to children and adults with disability and HIV/AIDS within the Diaspora and the Caribbean. ACF seeks, through its mission, to bolster HIV/AIDS research in the Diaspora and the Caribbean.