Four Great Interracial Marriage Facts

One of my favorite lyrical truths is found in a popular song done by the late and great Bob Marley who is the offspring of an interracial relationship. “Until the color of a man’s skin is of NO MORE SIGNIFICANCE, than the color of his eyes, there will be war.” The sad reality is that we live in a very ignorant based society. Many forget the fact that we bleed the same color blood. Quite often color is magnified and not the heart.

“So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them…..GENESIS 1:27.”

The Jamaican motto “OUT OF MANY ONE PEOPLE” has taken deep root inside my brain. Growing up in a culture of whites, blacks, Spanish, Indians and Chinese, playing together and growing together has brought me to a place of not seeing color as being as significant as seeing the heart.

Culture shook me as I migrated to the United States of America where the significance of skin color far outweighs the significance of the heart of man and woman.

God created man in HIS IMAGE………..to portray HIS goodness. Racism evolved from evil and man has become the vessel that carries that evil. God, the artist He is, has created beauty in design as he made man and woman with different shades of color to show his greatness.

Marriage is a part of God’s creation and an interracial marriage displays such beauty as God says be fruitful and multiply, even for generations sake. That beauty can only be displayed when the heart of man and woman is in alignment with God’s reason for difference in color shades and not when aligned with evil thoughts coming from evil hearts. You may be single, divorced, married or planning marriage. You may have a son or daughter, grandson or granddaughter planning marriage to another of a different skin color. Here are five great interracial marriage facts highlighting God’s beauty in creation of man and woman:

BLENDING BEAUTY:

In the midst of racial tension, it is sometimes hard to see or even think about the beauty of God’s creation. The mind naturally bends to segregation by color, causing the missing piece of God’s creation from our minds, the blending beauty of an interracial couple reflecting God’s glorious creation.

Here is an example of an African American husband and a Jewish wife’s life experience that reflects a blending beauty in an interracial marriage……”AS A BIRACIAL COUPLE, IT HAS GIVEN US THE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE EACH OTHER’S DIFFERENT HERITAGES AND CULTURAL BACKGROUNDS; A BLENDING OF TWO LIVES AND TWO FAMILIES.

A PERFECT MELDING OF A NEW YORK JEWISH FAMILY AND A SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN FAMILY. WE LEARNED ACCEPTANCE, TOLERANCE, UNDERSTANDING, WISDOM, AND FAITHFULNESS THROUGH EACH OTHER AND OUR FAMILIES.

WE LISTEN TO EACH OTHER’S STORIES AND DISCOVERED THAT EVEN THOUGH WE ARE SO DIFFERENT, WE ARE MORE THE SAME. OUR BELIEF AND LOVE FOR GOD, EACH OTHER, AND OUR FELLOW MAN HAVE MELDED US TOGETHER….OUR LIVES ARE ONE…..NO COLOR DIFFEREENCES…..JUST ONE HEART LENDING A HAND TO ANOTHER.”

Ed & Ruthe.

OPENING OF THE MIND:

Interracial couples learn to become incredibly open minded about each other’s beliefs, conventions, and rituals to work together harmoniously. Couples of different racial or cultural backgrounds may have different values. Interracial couples learn to create a balance for each other while building up each other in their areas of weakness.

SACRIFICIAL LOVE:

Quite often in interracial couples, it takes an abundance of bravery to go outside of familiar grounds. It can be challenging when family, friends, community, or society don’t understand your relationship. It is an admiration to see couples who are willing to sacrifice what is important to them or reject their family’s opinion in order to be with someone they really care about. Not to say same-race marriages are not but Interracial relationships are beautiful in that sometimes, so much courage and strength is needed; being committed to your partner as well as remaining committed to your culture if this is something you don’t see eye-to-eye on.

BEYOND OUTWARD APPEARANCE:

Interracial couples physically look beautiful together and quickly develop the will to look beyond skin color. If you are in an interracial relationship, odds are you will be more likely to appreciate people of different backgrounds. When the focus is on the inward and not so much the outward appearance, it becomes a matter of the heart and not the looks. True love leans on the condition of the heart and not on the color of the skin.

The reality is that life is a great journey when insignificant issues are not magnified. We are in a season of magnification of color causing chaos and stress. Yes, we have different shades of color to show-off God’s greatness in creation of mankind, but more importantly we are “OUT OF MANY, ONE PEOPLE.” A heart and mind fixed on this motto is a heart and mind fixed on God’s purpose for creating man and woman in His image.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE AIRS ON Omega Radio Broadcasting Network every Saturday at 3:30 pm ET….101.9FM, 102.3FM or 103.9FM covering as far South as Miami Dade County and as far North as New York. Listen from ANYWHERE by free mobile app….W.O.I.B. as Carim and his wife MARRIAGE.

He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He has been on various radio and TV stations in different parts of the country speaking and interviewing on the topic of marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website, Facebook page, and the MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE Facebook page for updates.

Photo by Shanique Wright and Bernie Almanzar on Unsplash