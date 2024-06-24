In the emerging landscape of Caribbean-flavoured digital influence, few stories captivate and inspire as much as Kerry-Ann Spence’s. In less than two years, Kerry-Ann, more popularly known as Kass Stylz, a Jamaican math and science teacher based in Florida, successfully transitioned from the classroom to a highly sought after fashion influencer.

Kerry-Ann who hails from Saint Catherine has had a long (17+yrs) and fulfilling career as a teacher starting in Jamaica. She was trained at the prestigious Saint Joseph’s Teachers College, a 127yr old Catholic institution. She then went on to study at the Northern Caribbean University and had her first job as a professional teaching math and science at the Stony Hill Primary and Junior High School.

“After high school, I went to Teachers College because, at the time, that’s what I needed to do, and I grew to love teaching like it was my passion. I love it. I love my students, whether they are good, bad, or indifferent. I love every single one of them that has come across me.”

But as dedicated as she was, teaching was not her first love; there was another passion and love that she nurtured: a love for fashion. “I have always wanted to be a fashion designer,” she said, and in high school, that propelled her to study clothing and textiles. “I even have CXC’s in that”, she explains.

I got it from my granny

For Kerry-Ann, fashion wasn’t just a hobby but a core part of her identity, fueling her creativity and personal expression, even as a teacher her sense of style was very noticeable, often being the most well-dressed person on campus.

This sense of style she says she had from an early age and was inspired by her grandmother.

“My grandmother could dress; she was my first fashion teacher; everything had to match; she had her wide brim hats. She used to sell on Princess Street downtown, and she would buy her fabric from the fabric store and give it to my neighbour, who was the dressmaker, and we would have our dresses. So from a young age, I knew how to put myself together.”

The Power of Consistency & Dedication

She found early success posting editorial-esque content first on her blog and then on Instagram, where it found an eager audience. Encouraged by the rapid growth of her audience on social media and with strong support from her husband, she blossomed into a more consistent and organised creator, pumping out content every day while still working full-time as a teacher.

That dedication began to manifest as the Kass Stylz brand took off; she was becoming more and more visible to brands, and opportunities were coming in—opportunities Kerry-Ann never imagined were even possible. Like when she received an offer to design an exclusive, limited edition collection for Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer.

“I’m on the phone with my husband, and I’m checking my email, and I see Kazz Styles x Amazon the Drop, and I’m like, Am I being scammed? I cursed; literally, I cursed. I sat on the floor, and when I told you, it was like someone had whooped me so badly that I cried like a baby.”

A Life-Altering Challenge

Things were truly looking up, but in the midst of these successes, there was a truth Kerry-Ann was scared to say out loud, even to her audience. She was very sick, an illness that effectively ended her teaching career by making her unable to leave the house and almost meant her life as a highly paid influencer almost never happened.

“I was in the shower and I passed out. I had to put my hands on the wall. Yeah, my phone was not near me. Hubby wasn’t home. I had to yell out to ask the phone to call my husband to come home because I had no clue what was going on. Then I went to the doctor, and he was like, Yeah, you’re not going home, you’re going to the emergency room.”

While the challenges of navigating her health were daunting, they provided her with a unique perspective and a renewed determination to pursue her passions. What is more, this struggle with an illness that a lot of women, especially in the Caribbean, faced turned her into an advocate. And so her platform transcended topics only related to fashion and lifestyle to talk about “the whole being of the woman” she says.

“Talking about something that affects so many women across the world was important for me to say, and the moment I said it, it was like a relief because I got so much support from my audience, those near those far people who have been going through it, who’ve been through it before. They were sharing their experiences with me, and I was like, Wow, why did I wait this long to say something?”

After a successful surgery, Kerry-Ann finally began to feel ‘normal’. She now had control over her body and health, and with strong encouragement from her loyal audience, she regained the confidence to persevere with her dreams of becoming a full-time influencer.

Start Betting on Yourself, Think BIG!!!

“I didn’t even pitch for it” she says about the first Amazon partnership, which was a resounding success and led to a second successful collaboration that saw meteoric audience growth. This led to a strategic expansion of her brand across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Her consistent, engaging content earned her a substantial following, with 647k monthly views on Pinterest alone. One of the hardest platforms to garner followers.

As she grew, she attracted lucrative partnership deals from brands such as Walmart, LTK, Bloomingdale’s, and Target, further solidifying her status as a top fashion influencer.

Inspiring Caribbean influencers

Kerry-Ann is dedicated to empowering others, especially within the Caribbean community. By actively supporting and highlighting the work of fellow content creators, she offers them the visibility and recognition they deserve. Her collaborations and willingness to share her journey have created a ripple effect, inspiring others to pursue their dreams and leverage digital platforms for success.

“I have a lot of Caribbean viewers as well, and they tell me how proud of me they are every single time I post a video, and they love the fact that I am doing what I’m doing, that I’m successful, and that I am overwhelmed sometimes.”

Her initiatives include workshops, webinars, and mentoring programmes designed to equip aspiring creators with the tools and strategies needed to succeed. She emphasises the importance of authenticity, consistency, and strategic thinking, providing actionable insights that can be applied across various platforms. “Authenticity is key.

Your audience can tell when you’re genuine, and that’s what builds lasting connections,” she advises.

A future Rich With Possibilities

As Kerry-Ann continues to evolve in her career, she remains committed to her roots and values. Her upcoming engagements, including panels and hosting roles at prestigious fashion events, promise even more growth and exposure. Her story is a powerful reminder that adversity can lead to incredible opportunities, and passion, coupled with resilience, can create extraordinary outcomes.

In addition to her growing influence in the fashion industry, Kerry-Ann is exploring new avenues to expand her brand. She is currently working on a book that chronicles her journey, offering an in-depth look at her experiences, challenges, and triumphs. The book aims to inspire others to pursue their passions, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

She is also considering launching a podcast to further connect with her audience. The podcast will feature interviews with industry experts, fellow creators, and inspiring individuals who have made significant impacts in their fields. This new venture will provide valuable content and insights, reinforcing Kerry-Ann’s position as a thought leader and influencer.