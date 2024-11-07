Brigitte Ann Foster-Hylton, born on 7 November 1974 in Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica, has carved her name into track and field history as one of Jamaica’s premier 100m hurdlers. Her athletic journey reached a pinnacle in 2009 when she won the 100m hurdles gold medal at the World Championships in Berlin, marking a groundbreaking moment as she became the first Jamaican, male or female, to secure a global sprint hurdles title. Her victory in Berlin, achieved at age 34, underscored her resilience and determination, making her the oldest athlete to ever win the world title in her event.

Foster-Hylton’s path to international success was shaped during her collegiate years at Texas State University. As a member of the track and field team, she consistently excelled, claiming multiple Southland Conference titles, earning All-American honours, and setting records that still stand today. Her significant contributions to Texas State athletics were formally recognised on 24 November 2023, when she was inducted into the Texas State Hall of Honor as part of the 2023 class. This prestigious recognition celebrates Foster-Hylton’s impact on the university’s athletic programme and her achievements that continue to inspire future generations.

Foster-Hylton’s breakthrough year on the world stage came in 2000, setting her on a steady climb to the top. Her earlier achievements included a silver medal at the 2003 World Championships and a bronze in 2005. She competed in four Olympic Games (2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012), with a close finish at the 2008 Olympics, where she placed sixth, only two-hundredths of a second away from the silver

Brigitte Foster-Hylton, OD won the 2022 NCB/KingAlarm Amateur Series | Image via Instagram

After a decorated competitive career, Foster-Hylton retired in 2012 but continued her involvement in athletics as a coach at MVP Track Club in Kingston, where she has mentored aspiring athletes on the world stage. Outside of track, she channelled her competitive spirit into tennis, a passion she rekindled after retirement. By 2013, she was actively competing in local tournaments, capturing titles such as the WATA Amateur Championship and All Jamaica Open. Her achievements in tennis echo her tenacity and dedication to sports, as she continues to inspire through her contributions both on and off the track.

Brigitte Foster-Hylton remains a celebrated figure in Jamaican sports, having been named Jamaican Sportswoman of the Year three times. She lives in Kingston with her husband, Patrick Hylton, and their son, Neron, and continues to be a beacon of athletic excellence and dedication for the next generation.