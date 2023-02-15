Gibson McCook Relays Jamaica Celebrate 50-year Milestone

The Gibson McCook Relays is celebrating 50 years of existence and will return with 43 events in a 12-hour extravaganza.

PUMA, Television Jamaica, Wisynco and Digicel are the major sponsors along with 28 other business partners which have covered all 45 events for the meet.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Prof Rainford Wilks in expressing his delight is excited about two new events. “The 60 meters open for Elite Men and Women should add to the thrill of the meet. We are also pleased with the planning for the milestone event.”

Back to its original schedule, which sees the meet starting at 9:00 am the morning session will have 20 heats and five finals up to 2:30; while in the afternoon session 40 finals are set to start from 4:00 pm.

The meet, known for its on time running sees the last event the 4 X 400 meters High School Boys go off at 9pm.

The World’s fastest man, Dr the Hon Usain Bolt is the patron for the meet. At a press briefing, Bolt expressed his undying love for Jamaica and reflected on his own performances at the meet. Bolt last competed at that event in 2017 for the Racers Track Club en route to the World Championship in London the same year.

This year’s staging continues with a full week of activities:

Sunday, February 19 – Church Service

Tuesday, February 21 – Howard Aris Memorial Lecture, UTECH

Thursday, February 23 – Awards Banquet, Jamaica Pegasus

Saturday, February 25 – GMR – National Stadium

Tickets go on sale on Monday, February 20 at the ticket office at the National Stadium. Two categories are available for the grandstand:

Finish Line – $5,000

Regular Grandstand – $3,500

Bleachers – $500

Chairman Wilks would like to remind fans “this Gibson MCCook Relays is where athletes from all ages compete.”

Photo – Gibson McCook Relays