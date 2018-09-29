Golden Krust Opens in Canada

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill, the Jamaican-owned fast food chain, has expanded its operations to Canada with the addition of two stores in the greater Toronto area. Toronto is home to a large population of Jamaicans and other Caribbean people. According to Steven Clarke, the director of marketing and public relations at Golden Krust, the firm plans aggressive expansion in the Canadian market because it is aware of the deeply rooted Caribbean community that exists throughout the country. Clarke said he is confident that the Golden Krust products will be well received by customers in both the Caribbean and non-Caribbean communities. The firm’s move into Canada represents part of its strategy to open 11 new stores by the end of fiscal 2018. Previously considered plans to expand into the United Kingdom, which also has a large number of Caribbean nationals, have not been discarded, but no timetable for their implementation has been established as yet. In 2014, Golden Krust expanded into the Middle East, making a two-year deal. The Canadian expansion plans are going into effect just eight months after the death of the company’s president and CEO Lowell Hawthorne. Restructuring has gone on at Golden Krust since his passing, and Daren Hawthorn has taken on the role of president for the restaurant portion of its business. Haywood Hawthorne is the head of its retail operations. Al Novas has been named company CEO. Novas has been with Golden Krust for several years, serving on its board and having considerable business experience.