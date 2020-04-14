“Good Fren Betta Than Pocket Money” Says China Ambassador About Medical Donation to Jamaica

The government of China is providing donations of medical equipment to help Jamaica’s efforts in fighting the impacts of COVID-19. China’s ambassador to Jamaica Tian Qi and a spokesperson from the embassy in Kingston reported that the shipment of critical medical supplies will arrive in this month. The equipment will include 1,000 N95 surgical masks; 1,000 disposable medical isolation gowns; 200 infrared thermometers; 1,000 pairs of medical protective goggles; 1,000 pairs of disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves; and 1,000 pairs of medical isolation shoe covers. The Chinese ambassador made his announcement in an article published in the Sunday Observer. In the article, Tian described the contributions made by China’s government to the international community following the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China.

He used the Jamaican proverb “Good fren’ betta dan pocket money,” to describe Jamaica as the “first strategic partner” of China in the Caribbean, noting that the two countries stand together in any situation of need, believing that solidarity translates as strength in such circumstances. He also said that China and Jamaica share the characteristics of perseverance and resilience and said he was confident that in joining forces with China to fight the coronavirus pandemic Jamaica and its people will be stronger. Ambassador Tian said that China is ready to share its scientific research data and its technological advancements with the world, along with the prevention and control approaches it has developed in the face of the pandemic. He also called on other nations worldwide to implement stronger cooperation strategies to address the pandemic.

Photo via JIS/Yhomo Hutchinson