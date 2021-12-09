GraceKennedy Remittance Services/Western Union Title Sponsor the Best of Jamaica Reveal Show on December 10th, 2021

GraceKennedy Money Services (GKMS) is part of the GraceKennedy Remittance Limited (GKRS) Group of Companies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GraceKennedy Limited. GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited (GKRS) serves as the exclusive agent of Western Union in several Caribbean countries.

GKMS is the umbrella brand for the products and services offered by FX Trader, Bill Express and Western Union. Combined, the GKMS network has over 300 locations across Jamaica. Whenever you see the GKMS sign at least one, and sometimes all, of our services are offered at the location.

GKMS also operates in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, The Turks & Caicos and The Bahamas. For more information about the products and services offered by GKMS visit www.gkmsonline.com.

GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited (GKRS), the agent of Western Union in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean is a sponsor of the Best of Jamaica Awards, which will be broadcast on December 10, 2021, on the Jamaicans.com Facebook and Youtube platform, the premier website and platform that covers Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture.

“We are honored to be a part of the Best of Jamaica Awards,” said Hazel Maragh, Grace Kennedy Remittance Services/ Western Union SE USA Marketing/Community Consultant. “We are happy to see that many of the communities with a strong Jamaican and Caribbean presence are represented in these awards. Congratulations to all the winners, and we at Gracekennedy money services/Western Union are here to serve you.”

The Best of Jamaica discovers what the site’s READERS consider the BEST and what the writers at Jamaicans.com, who cover a variety of topics every day, think is the BEST. The results show will reveal the best Jamaican dining, shopping, recreation, and all-around Jamaican cultural experiences offered in 19 individual geographic regions around the world. The show will be hosted by media personalities Jody Ann Gray, a popular radio and events host who has worked on the City of Miramar Jamaica Independence Celebrations, The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, and Majah Hype’s “Are You Dumb” comedy show. Eddy Edwards, executive producer and co-host of the radio program “Caribbean Riddims,” was named one of the 50 Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders by Legacy Magazine, Best AM Radio Personality by New Times Magazine, Best Radio Personality by Jamaicans.com, and was honored by HOT105FM in Caribbean American Heritage Month for his contributions to cultural education in South Florida.

Since 1990, GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited (GKRS) under the umbrella (GKMS )has been the exclusive agent of Western Union Financial Services in Jamaica. The successful alliance between GraceKennedy and Western Union made it possible for GKMS to expand from Jamaica into Trinidad and Tobago in 1992, and into Guyana in 1993. GKRS became the agent of Western Union in an additional five Caribbean markets in the Eastern Caribbean in 2006, serving Anguilla, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat. GKMS continued its expansion in 2013 by servicing the British Virgin Islands; in 2016, Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands were added, and by the end of 2017, The Bahamas become part of the GKMS network. It currently operates the Western Union franchise in 10 Caribbean countries and has over 250 locations in Jamaica.

GKRS aspires to be the money-services leader, delivering the best money solutions, regardless of borders, providing its users with a first-class customer experience, and connecting communities and improving lives by facilitating financial inclusion and providing convenient and efficient money solutions.