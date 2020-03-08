Speak JA

Guide to Jamaican Patois on Making Friends

45 seconds ago
by Annieca Edwards
Guide to Jamaican Patois on Making friends

If you are looking to meet friends on the island, you may want to learn a few phrases or sentences to make this process a smooth and enjoyable one.

“Nice fi meet yuh” – Pleased to meet you is uttered by locals after being introduced to someone.
Though its an island-wide phrase, you will find that is used more by the older folks and people from the rural communities.

“Wah yuh name?” – What is your name?
Getting to know someone, one of the first questions to ask is what their name is.

“Weh pawt yuh com from?” – where are you from?
Often times the question is asked in a bid to find out where an individual was born and raised.

“Wich pawt yuh family line come from?” – Where is your family from.
Asked when wanting to know where a person’s ancestors are from originally.

“Weh fi link up sum time, show yuh roun di place” – we should get together some time, I’ll show you around.
This is an invitation to show a person around the community or town; usually to show where important places may be found.

“How lang u deh ya?” – How long have you been here?
A person asking this question is trying to find out how long it has been since the “newcomer” has been around.

“Wi can be frens man!” – we can be friends!
An affirmation that a person is willing to be your friend

“Welcum man! Wi glad fi ave yuh aroun” – Welcome friend! We are glad to have you around.
A Jamaican may use this sentence when welcoming someone to a new place.

Information & Photo Source: Jamaicans.com Patois dictionary, Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

About the author

Annieca Edwards

View all posts

You may also like