Gyptian Rocks City of Miramar’s Ole Time Emancipendence Fair: Photo Recap

Billboard-topping Jamaican artist Gyptian took the stage by storm, captivating the crowd with an electrifying performance at the City of Miramar’s Ole Time Emancipendence Fair on 5 August 2023. The sensational event marked a significant occasion as it commemorated the 61st anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence, drawing in attendees from all walks of life. Amidst a lineup of remarkable talents, Gyptian stood out as one of the headlining acts, bringing his signature style and chart-topping hits on stage.

Photo Highlights of City of Miramar’s Ole Time Emancipendence Fair