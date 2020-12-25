Happy Holidays from the Consulate General of Jamaica, NY

The staff at the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, extends warmest greetings to you all on this holy Christmas season. This year, as we pause to reflect on the spirit and meaning of Christmas, we do so, in part, with an awareness of the mixed fortunes that have redefined the realities and circumstances of so many of our brothers and sisters. In light of the global pandemic, we have been called to a greater degree of solidarity and camaraderie in spreading that much-needed Christmas cheer. This has taken on renewed significance amidst the gloom and despair brought about by the pandemic.

This year more than ever has shown us how important it is to value and cherish our loved ones.

Our celebration this year also takes place against the backdrop of a new normal which has seen the need for social distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE), global travel restrictions, virtual classrooms and working environments. Notwithstanding these new circumstances, our commitment to maintain our bonds remains firmly rooted, as seen through our adoption of creative virtual solutions including this very platform. This most certainly further underscores the resilience and ingenuity of the Jamaican people.

The year is almost over but the residual effects of the global pandemic are still being felt, even within the traditional classrooms. This has called for remote learning systems to be implemented to ensure that all students remain academically engaged. Upon learning of the magnitude of the challenges being faced by our children, the Consulate launched its Tablet and Laptop Initiative, on 19th November 2020. This Initiative is in support of the Government’s project proposal: “A Device for Every Child – Bridging the Digital Divide.”

As Jamaicans, we recognize that love, joy and peace remain important ingredients for fulfilling the purpose of Christmas. Let us, therefore, recommit to fully embracing the true meaning of our Jamaican spirit, by giving with love, and by being good neighbors, countrymen and women. From my heart and that of all members of staff at the Consulate, we wish for you good health, continued happiness and peace this holiday season. Have a Merry Christmas and a Fantastic New Year!

One Love!

Alsion Roach Wilson (Mrs.)

Consul General

Consulate General of Jamaica, NY