How Jamaican-American Erica Appleby Turned $100 Into a Thriving Fashion Brand

Starting a business often requires vision, determination, and resourcefulness. For Erica Appleby, a proud Jamaican-American entrepreneur based in Hollywood, Florida, it all began with just $100—a birthday gift from her mother. She used that small amount to buy fabric for her first collection and register her business. From that moment, she planted the seed of what would grow into ETA Luxe, Luxe Art Tech Studio, and a thriving career in fashion and mentorship.

Today, Erica designs couture for red-carpet clients, runs a one-of-a-kind bridal boutique, teaches sewing and design through her creative studio, and mentors the next generation of young talent. Her story is a reminder of how far focus and creativity can take you, even when starting small.

“I used the $100 as the seed, for me to bring everything to life,” Erica recalls. That intentional beginning shaped not only her career but also the way she approaches life and business.

Building a Brand from the Ground Up

ETA Luxe, Erica’s fashion brand, began with her first seven original looks. She designed, produced, and showcased them with the same care and professionalism as any established label. Her brand quickly gained attention, leading to opportunities like being featured at Caribbean Fashion Week and showing at Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week.

She later expanded into ETA Luxe Bridal Boutique, a space that offers inclusive and affordable couture bridal designs. Brides come not just for gowns but for an experience that reflects their individuality and celebrates their culture.

Luxe Art Tech Studio: Creativity and Access

In addition to her fashion brand, Erica founded Luxe Art Tech Studio, a creative hub where sewing, illustration, and content creation meet technology. The studio provides affordable space for young designers to work and learn.

Erica explains, “Luxe Art Tech is about giving people access. If you have the skill, you deserve the opportunity.”

Her programs include fashion camps, Fashion 101 & 102, and mentorship for underserved communities. Sewing is at the heart of her teaching philosophy: “When I teach sewing, I’m not just passing on technique, I’m passing on confidence, creativity, and legacy.”

The Jamaican Influence

Erica credits much of her success to her Jamaican heritage and upbringing. “Jamaican culture taught me that excellence isn’t optional, it’s expected. That mindset still fuels everything I create.”

That influence shows in her designs, which often include feathers, natural textures, and bold symmetry. “Feathers, stones, and natural textures remind me of home. They ground my work in something real.”

Beyond style, Jamaican values of resilience and creativity shape her approach to business. She built ETA Luxe with intention, using limited resources to create something sustainable. “Creativity is currency. Once you learn how to use it, you can build a life that’s both expressive and sustainable.”

Fashion as Storytelling

Erica’s design philosophy centers on storytelling. She listens closely to clients before creating anything. “Before I design anything, I listen. I want to know who you are, what makes you feel powerful, and how fashion can support that.”

She views fashion as a conversation between fabric, body, and story: “Designing is a conversation. The fabric speaks, the body responds, and the story unfolds.”

This philosophy makes her work deeply personal, resonating with clients who want fashion that reflects who they are.

Mentorship and Legacy

While Erica never planned to be a teacher, she embraced the role as part of her purpose. “I didn’t plan to teach, but I realized that sharing what I know is part of my purpose.”

Her mentorship programs are about more than sewing. They are about opening doors. “Mentorship is about showing someone what’s possible, and then helping them believe they can do it too.”

Through her work, she ensures that young people—especially those from underrepresented communities—have access to the tools and opportunities to succeed in creative industries.

Looking Ahead

Erica continues to expand her businesses and impact. She is currently designing gowns for Miss Black Florida, Keyera Lynn, to wear at the Miss Black USA pageant. She is also preparing to release her first book, where she will share more about her journey and philosophy.

For Erica, the $100 was never just money. It was a symbol of trust, faith, and possibility. She turned that gift into a flourishing business that now provides opportunities for others. Her story shows what can happen when creativity and culture come together with vision and purpose.