I am not really a fan of boxing or wrestling. I actually believe it is too barbaric. I have watched a couple of fights in my lifetime and just cannot enjoy seeing someone’s teeth getting knocked out or someone being knocked unconscious.

The amusing part of watching these guys fight, though, is seeing them staring down at each other and leaving everyone wondering who has the most action to win the fight. “Talk is cheap,” they say, and I agree one hundred percent. In Jamaica, we have the saying “mouth mek fi seh any ting.” This phrase, among many other related ones, holds such truth. You can say anything, but can you show it in your actions?

A boxer may appear tough on the outside until he is really facing the punches. A bully appears tough until he meets his match and gets beat up. Trash talkers are really what they are: “trash talkers.” But when the game is on the line, can they step up to the challenge to win the game?

It is almost such that husbands and wives today have this word glued to their tongues, and it gets released in an instant whenever convenient, but yet there seem to be problems after problems plaguing marriage relationships, leading to unnecessary divorce. It is like a pandemic requiring husbands and wives to wear masks to stop speaking so much and take more action.

Here is the harsh reality! Your spouse will never survive the relationship on just three spoken words, and neither will you. It is great to say it, but even greater to say it and mean it by showing it. There is a big difference between I LOVE YOU and I AM LOVING YOU, but only a few spouses digest this truth.

I love you

“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” 1John 3:18. There it is! The One who created marriage is telling every spouse not to love with words or speech. Do not say it. Show it! “I Love You” is like the wind blowing, but you cannot feel it.

I am loving you

“Love is patient; love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, and it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres.” 1 Corinthians 13:4–7. There it is! All action is ongoing.

Do you really desire a great marriage? Do you really expect real love to be shown to you by your spouse? Are you one who speaks love without showing love? Well, really loving your spouse takes actions that speak louder than words. Huddle around and celebrate love by showing and receiving it. It is the only way to a MARRIAGE MADE IN HEAVEN.

SUBSCRIBE to our youtube channel “Marriage In A Minute”

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH AT: https://www.amazon.com/STAYING-MARRIE…

Be encouraged as you watch our TBN video interview on marriage.