Iconic Grammy Award Winner Shaggy Set to Rock Canadian Football League’s 110th Grey Cup National Award Show

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, two-time Grammy Award-winning and diamond-selling Reggae icon Shaggy will perform at the Canadian Football League (CFL) National Awards at the Avalon Theatre in Niagara Falls, Canada. The award ceremony is a part of the 110th Grey Cup celebrations. Shaggy’s 2023 Canadian Tour Earlier this year, Shaggy headlined a Canada-wide tour with Live Nation called the Hot Summer Nights Tour and also performed at the IzWe Concert as part of the Toronto Carnival celebrations to promote his Soca / Calypso-inspired EP, In The Mood. Through his label, Ranch Entertainment, he released “If You Like Pina Coladas” with longtime collaborator Rayvon and co-producer DJ Cassidy a reggae-flavored remake of the 1981 classic “Escape (The Pina Colada Song).” Only Reggae Artist to Receive JUNO Award

Canada’s love for Shaggy is underscored by the fact that he is the only reggae artist to receive a JUNO Award for Best Selling Album (Foreign or Domestic) in 2002 for Hot Shot. Shaggy’s performance at the CFL Awards will take place on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino at 6pm presented by the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival. The event will be telecast across Canada on TSN (The Sports Network) as well as CBS Sports Network in the U.S.

Photo – VP Records