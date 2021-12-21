Immersive Marley “One Love Experience” to Open in London in 2022

The Saatchi Gallery in London is planning for the world premiere of an immersive Bob Marley exhibit on February 2, 2022. The exhibit, entitled “One Love Experience,” will feature previously unseen photographs and memorabilia of the Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley and will take viewers on a tour of his lifestyle, influences, passions, and his legacy. The show will have a limited run of ten weeks at the gallery.

Elements of the exhibit include giant art installations that will be mounted in the One Love Music Room in celebration of his achievements. The One Love Forest will provide a multi-sensory experience. Visitors to the Soul Shakedown Studio, a silent disco, will participate in a live listening experience. The exhibit also includes a display of a 10-foot vinyl “Legend” record, murals, and live foliage. An area named “The Beautiful Life” explores Marley’s personal love of his family and the sport of soccer; the Concrete Jungle and Fan Art Exhibition will feature artwork by Mr. Brainwash. In addition, fans will be able to submit artwork to be included as part of the overall experience.

According to Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella, who serves as the CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, the family has wanted to launch a touring exhibit for some time and is happy to see it happen and have its debut in London, one of her father’s favorite places. She added that the immersive experience can be enjoyed by people of all ages and looks forward to being able to spread Bob Marley’s music and message around the world.

Jonathan Shank of Shank’s Terrapin Station Entertainment is the director and producer of the “One Love Experience.” He said he was honored to be involved in the project and hopes that Marley’s fans will enjoy the exhibit and take some of the artist’s positivity and bring it back to the world. Bob Marley’s legacy is one that should be celebrated, both for his music and for his impact on culture and humanity, he added.

Shank has produced several experiential tours, including Disney Junior and LOL Surprise, and has managed artists like Scarypoolparty, Victoria Justice, Maddie Poppe, and others. He believes that one of the principal goals for the exhibit is for everyone who visits to understand Marley’s message and legacy and that they find something to enjoy during their visits.

