Bob Marley Listed among Top 1980s Artists of All Time by Planet Radio

Reggae music artist and legend Bob Marley has been included on the list of the top artists of the 1980s compiled by Planet Radio, a top European radio network. In the opinion of Planet Radio, the 1980s produced some of the most iconic artists and recordings of all time, giving fans the soundtrack for the most memorable times of their lives. Jamaican singer, songwriter, and musician Bob Marley, a pioneer of the reggae genre, is included on the Planet Radio list of 28 iconic 80s recording artists. The year 1980 saw the release of three major works by Marley and The Wailers that are considered classics: “Could You Be Loved,” “Three Little Birds,” and “Redemption Song.”

Bob Marley was born in Nine Mile, Jamaica, and started his career as a professional musician in 1963, forming the group Bob Marley and The Wailers. They released their first studio album in 1965. This was followed by 11 other studio albums and developed a signature rhythm-based approach in constructing their songs during the 1960 and 1970s, a move that coincided with Marley’s conversion to Rastafari and his relation to London. With the release of their albums “Catch a Fire” and “Burnin’” in 1973, Marley and The Wailers became a global success. The group disbanded, and Marley went on to pursue a solo career. His debut solo album “Natty Dread” and his next “Rastaman Vibration” in 1976 were welcomed by his growing fan base. Marley survived an attempted assassination in Jamaica in 1976, which prompted his permanent move to London, where he recorded the album “Exodus,” which combined blues, soul, and British rock elements and was a critical and commercial success. Marley was diagnosed with melanoma in 1977 and died of the disease in 1981.

The other 27 top artists of the 1980s on the Planet Radio list, in no particular order, include Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Eurythmics, Fleetwood Mac, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince, ABBA, Madonna, Madness, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, Belinda Carlisle, Tracy Chapman, Huey Lewis and the News, Tina Turner, The Pointer Sisters, Queen, Wham, The Police, Nick Kershaw, Alison Moyet, UB40, A-ha, and Bryan Adams.

Source: Plant Radio UK