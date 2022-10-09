Investment Banker Colando Hutchinson joins Sterling Asset Management

Experienced investment banker Colando Hutchinson has joined investment firm Sterling Asset Management as an executive consultant.

Hutchinson will work alongside Sterling Asset Management’s leadership team to launch an investment banking business line which helps companies optimize their financing solutions and achieve their strategic goals.

His long-standing career in the finance industry includes over a decade with Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Limited (VM Wealth). Moving up the ranks from asset management manager, and head of capital markets to deputy CEO, where he established and grew the capital market and asset management businesses at VM Wealth as well as, the VMIL group’s expansion into a variety of credit products.

His total twenty years of experience started at KPMG and Pan Caribbean Merchant Bank Limited, which spans accounting, finance, FX trading, treasury management, portfolio management, and investment banking.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Sterling Asset Management team, to help them create value for a new segment of the market. As more businesses look for innovative financing and exit options, it is important to stay agile and remain competitive.” shares Colando.

Sterling Asset Management President & CEO Charles Ross welcomed Hutchinson to the team, “We are happy to have Colando join us at Sterling. For the past 20 years we have focused on generating wealth for the individual and institutional investor. Many of those investors have candidly shared the problems they are facing in their business or corporate worlds. In that context, we are expanding our service offering to include solutions that can help businesses achieve the objectives of their owners and management.”

Sterling Asset Management recently celebrated its twentieth year in operation. Founded in 2001, Sterling Asset Management is a full-service financial planner, fund manager, and securities dealer specializing in, but not limited to, US dollar investments.