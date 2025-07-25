Is This NBA Star the Next to Join the Jamaican National Basketball Team?

With the Jamaican national basketball team currently enjoying a surge of NBA interest, fans are now turning their eyes toward another towering possibility: Deandre Ayton. The 7-foot center, known for his physical dominance and soft shooting touch, is of Jamaican descent through his mother, and recent actions off the court suggest a deeper connection to the island than ever before.

In a 2023 interview with NBA.com, Ayton openly acknowledged his Caribbean heritage:

“I’m also Nigerian and Jamaican,” Ayton said. “My mom’s from Jamaica. My dad’s from Nigeria. I don’t know how I was born in the Bahamas, but hey, I’m here.”

While Ayton was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and has represented the country in youth basketball, his public embrace of his Jamaican lineage has been growing. His Instagram profile, followed by over 300,000 users, features both the Jamaican and Bahamian flags, signaling pride in his full identity.

Giving Back to Jamaica

Ayton’s connection to Jamaica became even more visible in 2024 when he launched the Ayton Family Foundation’s first project on the island. Teaming up with his mother, the foundation opened the Cedar Spring Community Center in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

“Back to where it all began,” Ayton wrote in an emotional Instagram post, sharing photos of himself, his family, and former NBA superstar Dwight Howard at the grand opening. “With food, games, school supplies, health services, and a lot of love, we celebrated the strength and joy of this beautiful community.”

The center offers year-round services like educational support, health screenings, meals, and recreation — a significant investment in the well-being of Jamaican youth. For many basketball insiders, this wasn’t just philanthropy — it was a signal that Ayton could soon be wearing black, green, and gold on the international stage.

Jamaica’s Basketball Ambitions Continue to Grow

The Jamaican Basketball Association (JBA) has recently made headlines by targeting top-tier NBA talent for the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Players like Norman Powell, Scottie Barnes, Nick Richards, Josh Minott, and the Thompson twins (Amen and Ausar) have either declared or expressed interest in representing Jamaica.

Adding Deandre Ayton — a former No. 1 NBA draft pick, All-Rookie First Team selection, and 2021 NBA Finals starter — would elevate the team’s profile to an entirely new level.

While FIBA eligibility rules can be complex, particularly when it comes to switching national teams after age 16, exceptions have been granted in the past based on player intent and cultural connection. Given Ayton’s Jamaican family ties, public support of local initiatives, and ongoing display of national pride, a formal request to represent Jamaica may not be far off.

A New Chapter with the Lakers

Ayton is also entering a new chapter in his NBA career. Following a rocky tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he’s expected to join forces with superstars LeBron James and Luka Dončić. The move came as part of a complex deal, with Portland still paying part of his previous contract, while Ayton signed a new two-year, $16.6 million deal with the Lakers — including a player option in Year 2.

At just 26 years old, Ayton has plenty of peak basketball left. His career averages of 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 59.7% shooting make him a natural fit for any team needing a dominant presence in the paint — including a rising Jamaican squad looking to make a deep run in international competition.

Will Ayton Suit Up for Jamaica?

As the 2025 pre-qualifiers approach and Jamaica finalizes its training camp roster, all eyes are now on Deandre Ayton. His cultural pride, recent charitable work, and All-Star potential would make him one of the most significant additions to Jamaica’s national team in history.

For now, no official announcement has been made, but the question remains. Is Deandre Ayton the next NBA star to join Team Jamaica?

If the answer is yes, the island might just be adding one more big piece to an already exciting puzzle.

Photo – Deandre Ayton Facebook