Italian Travel Magazine “Dove” Features Jamaican-Canadian Chef and Cookbook Author, Noel Cunningham - Jamaicans.com

Award-winning International chef, cookbook author Noel Cunningham, has been featured in Italy’s top Travel and Lifestyle Magazine among popular places in Jamaica you must visit. This feature came in time as the Government of Jamaica announced the reopening of the country.

Dove is an Italian language travel magazine that aims to act as a personal travel agent for readers seeking adventure and discovery. Highlighting all the best deals and packages to help readers plan their perfect trip to some wondrous and exotic destinations. Dove also showcases the hidden out-of-town gems to give you an edge over other tourists.

Dove has been the leading magazine in the travel and lifestyle sector for more than 25 years. The magazine, entirely dedicated to travel and lifestyle. It has a distinctive character in the ability to suggest unique travel ideas designed for readers and high profile travelers.

Over the years Noel has been recognized locally and internationally for his culinary skills which have led to numerous features in print publications, television, and radio shows mainly in Canada, Jamaica & the United States. His expertise is backed with recognition as a champion of brand Jamaica in the Culinary Arts by the Prime Minister Youth Awards. In February of this year, Chef Noel was named the Best Chef in Toronto in the ByBlacks People’s Choice Awards.

Chef Noel continues to elevate Jamaican cuisine onto the global stage with his debut bestselling cookbook, television appearances, Facebook Live shows, and through his weekly articles in the Toronto Caribbean Newspaper. He has been working in the hospitality industry since the age of nineteen in some of the leading Hotels, in the island’s tourist mecca as a certified chef de partie, which propelled him onto the “Culinary Catwalk.”

Appleton Estate, Dunn’s River Falls, Sandals Montego Bay, Sugar Mill, Half Moon Hotel, The Pelican Grill, Pier One, Tracks and Records were among some of the must visit spots in Jamaica.

“When I got the interview request email from Silvia Ugoltti who is an Italian travel journalist. I was blown away by the fact that a magazine so far, reaching out to me not only to feature me but to recommend my favorite places to eat and have fun in Jamaica. Then I found out that Dove is the leading travel and lifestyle magazine in Italy. It’s the Vogue of tourism. A full Italian language magazine.” said Chef Noel Cunningham.

Here are some of the attractions and restaurants Chef Noel Cunningham recommended:

My recommendation in Kingston is Jo Jo’s Jerk Pit for a good jerk experience, M10 for a box food/ street food vibes and if you want to experience the island life Gloria on the waterfront for seafood and ambiance.

My favorite place is Ocho Rios for day and nightlife. There is always something to do.

My recommendation on restaurants in Montego Bay was Sugar Mill for their elevated Jamaican food, Pier one in Montegbay for good food, and a view overlooking the ocean. You actually eating from a boat with nice island music and Sugar Mill is another favourite in Montego Bay known for its unique twist on Jamaican cuisine, which tells the story about food in Jamaica, The Round Hill Hotel for its farm to table experience that they plant themselves

You can catch chef Noel on Jamaicans.com Facebook page live for What’s Cooking with Chef Noel every Wednesday at 6 pm Eastern Time.