Jamaican Hotels Appear on Condé Traveler 2019 Readers Choice of Top 50 Caribbean Resorts

Condé Nast Traveler has released its 32nd annual Readers Choice Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean 2019 results and 10 Jamaican establishments were named. Half Moon in Montego Bay topped the list of Jamaican resorts, coming in at No. 13 with a score of 97.09.

The annual polling by Condé Nast Traveler provides travelers with news, tips, ideas and guides to ensure they have the best travel experience possible. Winners are selected based on the magazine’s more than 600,000 registered voters and international travelers. The top rated destinations represent approximately 15 percent of the nearly 10,000 hotels, resorts and spas that were considered.

In addition to Half Moon, the other top Jamaican selections named by Condé Nast Traveler include:

An award-winning luxury and lifestyle magazine, Condé Nast Traveler is one of the most respected sources for travel information on destinations around the world. More than 4.3 million individuals choose Jamaica as a destination and that number has increased significantly throughout 2019.

In addition to the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler listing, Jamaica has received a variety of other accolades. During the Caribbean & North America World Traveler Awards, Jamaica was named as the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for the 13th consecutive year, the Leading Caribbean Destination, and the Leading Caribbean Cruise Destination. TripAdvisor also named Jamaica as the No. 14 Best Destination in the World and No. 1 Best Destination in the World in its Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Photo Source: Half Moon