It’s A Girl – Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Reveal expected Baby’s Gender

Olympic sprint legend and multi-gold-medal winner Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett revealed that their expected baby is a girl with an extravagant announcement event. Bolt told his fans he is ready to be a “girl dad” and wore a hoodie proclaiming his readiness at the big gender-reveal party at Peter’s Rock in Kingston on March 9, 2020. The gender of the couple’s first expected child was posted in a video on the social media site TikTok in which Bolt and Bennett were shown cuddling up together. In addition to saying he was ready to be a “girl dad,” Bolt jokingly threatened any future boyfriends, saying, “Any man! Any boy! Don’t play with me!”

Bolt, 33, and Bennett, 30, have been together for six years. Their reveal included a display featuring pictures and videos of the couple from throughout their relationship. A clock then appeared on the screen, counting down to zero, and once it reached zero, fireworks were shown on the screen. Additionally, real-life fireworks appeared in the sky at the same time before a series of pink light flashes revealed the couple was expecting a girl.

Usain Bolt is a sprint legend and has been called the fastest man in the world. He earned a record number of gold medals at several successive Olympic Games before retiring in 2017. Since his retirement he has pursued his dream of playing professional football and become a successful entrepreneur.

Kasi Bennett is a Jamaican model. She was born in 1990 in Old Harbor, Jamaica. She is the founder of Project Kase, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the welfare of children in Jamaica. She is the managing director of the company Elevate Marketing House. With a following of nearly 275,000 on her Instagram account, she is now a social media influencer.