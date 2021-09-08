Jamaica Amongst 22 Countries with a Limited-Edition Apple Watch

For the first time in its’ history, Apple launched 22 new Apple Watch bands and Jamaica is one of the countries honored in the company’s International Collection. The bands are called Sport Loops.

The Sport Loop bands are designed to resemble the national flag of each country by utilizing the dominant colors. Every watch band comes with a matching downloadable Stripes watch face to complement and complete the ensemble. Those that purchase a Sport Loop will also receive an App Clip code in the box that works with Face Sharing.

Of the 195 flags of sovereign nations around the globe, the Jamaican flag is unique in that it’s one of only two in the world that does not have red, white or blue in its design. The Jamaican flag won the World Cup of Flags competition in 2020 that was conducted on Twitter. Jamaica’s black, green and gold flag survived 64 elimination rounds held over 6 weeks against 192 contestants.

The Sport Loop bands are available at the Apple store at a cost of $49. However, merchants on Amazon are selling the Jamaican watch bands to match the limited-edition watch for as little as $20. The bands are appropriate for anytime wear and are appropriate as keepsakes.

Lightweight and breathable, the bands are designed to “celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans.” They’re available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. While Apple released a similar wearable collection for the 2016 Olympics, it was only for 14 countries and it was only available in Brazil and the Apple Store in the Village Mall in Barra da Tijuca.

The new limited-edition Apple Sport Loop watch band honors Jamaica on an international platform. They enable virtually any Jamaican to demonstrate their national support, celebrate their heritage, and own a piece of Jamaica-related history.