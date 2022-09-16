Jamaica, Caribbean Leader for Hospitality at 2022 World Travel Awards

It is without question that the Jamaican hospitality and tourism sector has established an unmatched standard across the Caribbean region, as witnessed by the pile of awards that the island and our hospitality service providers received at the 29th Staging of the World Travel Awards held in Montego Bay recently. Of note, Jamaica was bestowed with the “Caribbean Leading Destination”, “The Caribbean Leading Nature Destination“, “Caribbean Leading Cruise Destination” and “Caribbean Leading Tourist Board” awards during the ceremony, held on the warm, beachfront Sandal Montego Bay property. Our travel and lifestyle journalist, Ashleigh-Ann Mowatt carries the highlights.