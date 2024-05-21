Jamaica Hits 1.7 Million Visitor Mark, Aiming for 5 Million by 2025

Jamaica has welcomed 1.7 million visitors in the first five months of the year. The island saw 1,016,185 stopover arrivals and over 700,000 cruise passengers by May 5 and 7, earning about US$1.8 billion in revenue. This marks a 4.6 percent rise in stopover arrivals and a 23 percent rise in cruise passengers, up from 581,822 to 713,983 compared to 2023.

“We are grateful to see continued growth in our arrivals and earnings which speaks to the confidence our tourism partners and visitors have in the destination. To have hit the one point seven million arrivals mark is an outstanding feat and speaks to the commitment and hard work of our tourism team led by the heart of our industry – our workers,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

“Jamaica remains the premier destination that is highly sought after for its authentic experiences. Whether it’s our food, music or entertainment, there is a vibe that only comes alive in Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Minister Bartlett, who made the announcement during an interview with Sky News Arabia, one of the largest news conglomerates in the Middle East and North Africa, also indicated that the island is on track to welcoming 5 million visitors and earning US$ 5 billion by 2025.

Edmund Bartlett

“Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Jamaica is on its way to achieving these unprecedented milestones. With one million stopover arrivals and over seven hundred thousand cruise passengers in the first week of May, we are in a good position to make it happen. We will continue to aggressively market the destination and work assiduously with our partners to get there,” added Minister Bartlett.

The Minister is leading a mission at Arabian Travel Market being held in Dubai. Over the last three decades Arabian Travel Market has become a leading global event enabling growth for the travel and tourism industry with 41 thousand participants attending this year’s staging. Minister Bartlett will be in discussions with several tourism partners and stakeholders as part of his strategic vision of attracting more visitors from this region.

Minister Bartlett will be meeting with the Senior Leadership of Emirates at their headquarters in Dubai today to further negotiate air connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Jamaica.

Photo – Deposit Photos