Jamaica is a Big Hit at the IMEX America global trade show

Continuing to demonstrate its appeal for groups, Jamaica was popular among MICE planners attending IMEX America, one of the premier global trade shows in the meetings and events sector, from October 11-13 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Visiting the Jamaica Tourist Board’s booth in droves, the attendees had the opportunity to learn about the island’s the island’s new and ongoing developments, programs, offers and initiatives relevant to the group business market as it continues to rebound.

“Group business is an important component of our tourism sector and one which we are proactively targeting for growth,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White. “Jamaica’s travel industry is truly resilient and is on the cusp of a full recovery from the pandemic, so there’s never been a better time to book meetings and events on island. Our local hotel and DMC partners are consummate professionals dedicated to creating seamless in-destination experiences and they continue to develop new offers specifically designed to attract the MICE market.”

John Woolcock, Manager, Groups & Conventions, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “It is extremely gratifying to see so many meeting planners in attendance stopping by the Jamaica booth to learn more about our product. We have an abundance of diverse activities to appeal to groups that align perfectly with current marketplace trends. From authentic cultural experiences to river rafting or hiking in the Blue Mountains, Jamaica offers so much more than just sun, sea and sand for planners’ clients to enjoy.”

Partner hotel offers* promoted by Jamaica at IMEX included Half Moon’s “Ultimate Group Experience” and Playa Resorts’ “More Meetings Offer” and “Double Your Events Bonus Offer,” all of which provide discounts on new group bookings this year. Jamaica also highlighted what’s new from local DMCs, such as Turrismo Jamaica DMC’s new “Exodus Experience” yachting tours and Island Routes’ new personalized team-building activities, power boat excursions and Mini Cooper tours.

The Jamaica Tourist Board further announced that the island will serve as the host destination for CMITE 2023, which will be held from August 21-24, 2023, at Secrets Wild Orchid and Secrets St. James in Montego Bay. CMITE, the Caribbean Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange, is the only one-to-one MICE event in the Caribbean that takes place in private, deluxe rooms and connects pre-qualified, fully hosted, North American meeting planners & incentive buyers with leading Caribbean suppliers.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to www.visitjamaica.com.

For more specific information about meeting in Jamaica, please visit https://www.visitjamaica.com/groups/.