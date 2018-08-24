Travelers Rank Jamaica Top Destination in the Caribbean, Number 14 in the World for 2018

According to TripAdvisor, travelers have rated Jamaica as the 14th best destination to visit in the world for 2018. Paris took the top spot among world destinations, but Jamaica is the Number 1 destination in the Caribbean region. Noting that there is nothing more relaxing than lying in the Jamaican sun, visitors note Jamaica’s classic description as “the land of wood and water” in citing its pristine beaches for swimming and snorkeling, it beautiful forests for hiking and bird-watching opportunities, spectacular reggae and dancehall music scene, and fascinating history as reasons that make Jamaica a must-see destination for all kinds of travelers.

Among the top attractions mentioned by travelers to Jamaica are the Blue Mountains, Dunn’s River Falls, Seven Mile Beach, Negril Cliffs, Original Mayfield Falls, and the towns of Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Kingston, Negril, Falmouth, and Port Antonio. Visitors mentioned Geejam, the Resort at Wilks Bay, Island Treasure Villas, and The Spa Retreat Boutique Hotel as some of the best places to stay on a visit to the island. Restaurants in Jamaica that received top ratings included Zimbali’s Mountain Cooking Studio, Blue Mahoe Restaurant, and Toscanini Restaurant, while the top things to do included visits to Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Ras Natango Gallery and Garden, and the Blue Hole.

Other Caribbean destinations selected by TripAdvisor users, in order, are Puerto Rico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, St. Lucia, St Martin / St Maarten, Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, and Guadeloupe. The top ten destinations in the world for 2018 as reported by TripAdvisor are Paris, London, Rome, Bali, Crete, Barcelona, Prague, Marrakesh, Istanbul, and New York City.,