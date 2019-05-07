Jamaica Tops List of Desirable Destinations for American Travelers

The travel trend for Americans in the 2019 season appears to be staying closer to home, according to data collected by Allianz Global Associates. Of customer trips planned for the period from May 24 through September 3, 2019, the Caribbean and Mexico dominate, with Montego Bay, Jamaica, ranked at Number 6 among the Top 10 destinations. This represents a change from the favorability of European cities, which have typically been the most desired destinations.

In addition to Montego Bay in Jamaica, other Caribbean destinations ranking high are Aruba, Nassau in the Bahamas, Higuey in the Dominican Republic, Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Grand Cayman. The top Mexican destination remains Cancun, which has taken the top spot for three years in a row.

One reason Americans may be staying closer to home in 2019 may be that they view these “neighborhood” destinations providing great value, said Daniel Durazo, the communications director of Allianz. Summer is the “shoulder season” for much of the Caribbean and Mexico, which means deals and discounts are plentiful.

Although Mexico remains high on the list favored by summer travelers in 2019, it has lost market share to the Caribbean, which has seen a boost in number of visitors. According to the Allianz ranking, the following are the top international summer destinations for 2019:

1 Cancun, Mexico

2 Aruba Island, Aruba

3 San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

4 Nassau, Bahamas

5 Higuey, Dominican Republic

6 Montego Bay, Jamaica

7 Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

8 San Juan, Puerto Rico

9 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

10 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Source: Travel Trends