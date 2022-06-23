Jamaica Welcomes First Scheduled Commercial Flight into Ocho Rios

As the destination’s tourism sector continues its strong recovery, Jamaica is pleased to welcome the inaugural weekly flight from Providenciales, Turks & Caicos (PLS), into Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ) in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, by Inter Caribbean Airways that arrived on June 16, 2022. The new route marks the first time a carrier is offering scheduled commercial air service into the airport since the completion of its renovation in 2011.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome this new flight to Ocho Rios by Inter Caribbean,” said Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who was on site to welcome the flight. “Air connectivity is the single most important factor in growing visitor arrivals and building tourism. Therefore, this partnership is key to creating the infrastructure needed to make Jamaica an aviation hub while simultaneously beginning a new chapter in the development of this region of our island.”

In addition to Minister Bartlett, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White and select local dignitaries were on hand to mark the celebratory occasion.

“Smaller air partners such as Inter Caribbean are poised to play a key role in creating better regional connectivity,” added Director White. “The potential impact to Jamaica and destinations across the Caribbean is huge, as passengers could fly into one island on a larger carrier and more easily continue on to their final destination via a smaller one.”

