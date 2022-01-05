Jamaica Wins Top Destination Honors at 2021 World Travel Awards

Jamaica received international recognition at the 2021 World Travel Awards, winning two world-level awards on Thursday, December 16 during Expo 2020 Dubai. The awards presented to Jamaica were World’s Leading Cruise Destination, World’s Leading Family Destination and World’s Leading Wedding Destination.

“We are honored to earn these awards, which serve as a testament to Jamaica’s world-class tourism product,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica. “As a destination, it means so much to be recognized for providing an outstanding experience for visitors. On behalf of all my colleagues at the Jamaica Tourist Board and everyone working in our island’s tourism sector, I would like to thank those travel professionals who voted for us and contributed to our success.”

In affiliated awards in 2021, Jamaica was also voted World’s Best Cruise Terminal (Port of Falmouth) in the World Cruise Awards and World’s Best Culinary Festival (Jamaica Food & Drink Festival) in the World Culinary Awards. Jamaica was further honored as Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination in the World Spa Awards; Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination in the World MICE Awards; and Caribbean’s Best Cruise Destination and Caribbean’s Best Cruise Terminal: Port of Falmouth (Jamaica) in the World Cruise Awards.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica, added, “We sincerely value our travel industry partners in Jamaica, so receiving these honors by vote of the travel trade community as well as consumers is a testament that our work is both noted and appreciated. We are extremely grateful to be chosen for these prestigious distinctions.”

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is the ultimate travel and tourism industry accolade. Voted on by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.

Instead of the traditional awards ceremony showcasing the best of the world’s travel and tourism sector, this year’s winners were announced virtually.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality in those industries. For further information on the World Travel Awards, visit www.worldtravelawards.com.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to www.visitjamaica.com.