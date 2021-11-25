Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic champion and holder of the title of “world’s fastest man,” returned to the track as a participant in Expo 2022 in Dubai on November 13, 2021. The event was a part of the commitment of PepsiCo to make sports and wellness available and accessible to all people. “Run the World,” a family-run of 1.45 kilometers in which Bolt will participate is designed to raise funds for the Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination. The event is open to people of all ages and abilities, but they must register online for free. Bolt also participated in a meet-and-greet event at the Gatorade Bolt Pavilion in the Mobility District.

About Expo 2020

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes. The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November 2013.

