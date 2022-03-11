Pull Up Di Vibes! – Dancehall Dance Association’s Jamaican Music Celebration!

“Pull Up Di Vibes” is the latest project undertaken by the Dancehall Dance Association (DDA), as we pay homage to Jamaica’s deeply enriching indigenous music genres, complimented by movements from the island’s equally diverse dance language.

The DDA is thrilled to execute this release as a reminder of the role that Dancehall dancers have played in delighting audiences throughout the decades, while furthering Jamaica’s music culture, locally and globally.

The video consists of vibrant and distinct dance steps representing the nostalgic Ska, Rub-A-Dub and Skankin eras; passing through the smooth cool motions of Reggae; and on to the energetic and brash Dancehall period. Musical inspiration was drawn from Keith & Ken ft Byron Lee & the Dragonaires- ‘Jamaican Ska’, The Wailing Wailers – ‘Simmer Down’, a remix of Dawn Penn’s ‘No no no’, Beres Hammond – ‘Pull Up Di Vibes’, & Yaksta’s – ‘Boogie Woogie’.

In total 46 members make an appearance with segments shot in Jamaica, USA, Canada, Europe and Australia.

The presentation can be viewed at the Dancehall Dance Association’s YouTube channel, which we trust will transform viewers into a dancing mood, while reminiscing on the dynamic history of Jamaica’s DANCE-halls!