Jamaican-American Actress Stacy Rose to Appear in “Little America “ Apple TV Series

Stacy Rose, a Jamaican American actress who was born in Kingston and attended St. Hugh High School, will appear in the second season of the highly praised “Little America” anthology series on Apple TV.. The second season is scheduled to air the first of eight new episodes on December 9, 2022. The series has been nominated for BAFTA, Independent Spirit, NAACP Image, and GLAAD Media Awards and is influenced by real stories of immigrants from all over the globe who now live in the United States.

Rose herself migrated from Jamaica to the US at the age of 15 to join her parents who had moved there in pursuit of a better life for the family. Rose attended Miami Dade Community College and Florida State University before earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in International Business and Marketing from Florida International University.

Her love of the performing arts was discovered early. When she was nine, she made her first appearance on stage in a play with her church’s drama group. She won regional and national speech and drama competitions in Jamaica and continued participating in theatrical productions while attending college in the US. In her acting career, Rose focused on film, television, commercials, and production, along with voiceover-radio and print work. Stacy has had roles in “Outer Banks,” “9-1-1,” “First Wives Club,” “Hightown,” and other film and television productions. Rose previously appeared in “Ballers,” an original comedy-drama series on HBO. Rose also loves radio broadcasting and has hosted a globally syndicated Caribbean gospel music program, “Island Praise,” which is heard weekly in Africa, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions. She also co-hosts “The Love Doc & Stacy Rose Radio Show,” a popular Caribbean music program. Rose also starred in the film “Life…,” which was selected for screening at several film festivals, including the Toronto Black Film Festival. She won the Best Actress Award at the Los Angeles Indie Short Fest film festival for her work in the film.

Commenting on the “Little America” series, Rose said, “Each episode tells the story of a different Immigrant who has moved to the USA with the hope of realizing a dream/finding their place in this world/forging a better life for themselves and their families. Rose is featured in the episode titled “The Bra Whisperer.” She plays a character named “Ines,” who, prior to being known as “The Bra Whisperer,” migrated to the US and worked as a nanny for an Orthodox Jewish family in Brooklyn. The episode was written by Mfonsio Udofia and directed by Tara Miele. Michal Birnbaum and Sasha Compere appear in the episode along with Rose.