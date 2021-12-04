Jamaican American Financial Advisor Richard Murray Named to The Board of Directors of The City in New York

Jamaican American Richard Murray, a financial advisor who works with Bernstein Private Wealth Management and Impact Players, has been named to serve on the Board of Directors of The City in New York. The City is a free, nonprofit, nonpartisan digital news platform designed to provide the people of New York City with the most relevant reporting and content.

Murray began his career in finance at Goldman Sachs in 2008. He earned a BS degree in finance and management at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business and is an active member of AB Black ERG and NEXUS, an international community designed to link the next generation of wealth holders with social entrepreneurs to facilitate the most promising solutions worldwide. He is also the founder of the Impact Players Alliance, a community of active members who leverage their platforms to facilitate change through entertainment, entrepreneurship, and ESG investing.

At Impact Players, Murray works with clients in the entertainment, entrepreneurship, and ESG investing sectors. Working as the financial advisor for successful artists, founders, philanthropists, and executives, Murray’s focus is money management, team-building, and providing the advice they need to create their desired legacy for future generations. He then utilizes his extensive network of top-quality accountants, attorneys, and business managers to optimize clients’ success and free them to focus on their craft and family.

Murray’s professional experience includes serving as an advisory board member at Gambit Ventures, and fund that focuses on early-stage firms that operate as pure-play data businesses or that generate unique data assets from their core activities; workings as a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs in the greater New York City area with a focus on the analysis and building of laddered municipal portfolios, cash flow management, meeting with Private Wealth Management (PWM) teams and clients; and work as an associate at Goldman Sachs focusing on risk management around the firm’s fixed income, currencies, and commodities businesses.

He is a member of the Gentlemen of Quality NYU Modeling Club Student Enrichment for Academic Development (SEAD).

Commenting on his appointment, Murray said, “I’m excited to help ensure every New Yorker gets access to the best nonpartisan news possible. If you want to make an impact you have to be informed and I’m looking forward to being part of an integral local solution for my city.”

Photo Provide to Jamaicans.com by Richard Murray