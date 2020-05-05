Jamaican-American, Michelle Delancy, Makes History as First Black Women Elected to Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Bench Without Opposition - Jamaicans.com

A long law career distinguished by fairness and a passion for community service are just some of the reasons that Jamaican-American, Michelle Delancy, was an ideal choice as a Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge. She’s the first black woman elected to the bench there that didn’t face opposition. She announced the achievement on her Twitter page.

“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve my community from the bench,” said Delancy. “My heartfelt thank-you to my family and friends for your prayers, love and support. This is a moment I never allowed myself to dream could happen. God is truly good.”

Born in New York and raised in Miami by Jamaican parents, Delancy has been practicing law for more than 23 years. She was the managing partner at Delancy Law, P.A. before running for circuit court judge. A talented attorney, she has extensive experience with cases encompassing commercial, criminal and administrative litigation. Her clients included entrepreneurs, corporations, and municipal entities.

Delancy has served at the Miami-Dade College Law Center as an adjunct law professor teaching subjects ranging from trial prep and fundamentals of law to criminal law and legal writing. She cares deeply about the interests of children and volunteered her time as a Guardian ad Litem. Despite an exceptionally busy legal career, she had time to marry and has six children of her own.

The circuit court judge has been recognized many times by her peers. She’s a member of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association; Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Assoc.; Florida Association of Women Lawyers; Cuban American Bar Association; Florida chapter of the Virgil Hawkins Lawyers Assoc.; Dade County Bar Association; Caribbean Bar Association; and Georgetown University Alumni Association.