Jamaican Author Rosemarie Stone To Release Second Book on World AIDS Day

Jamaican Author and HIV/AIDS activist, Rosemarie Stone will be launching her newest book on December 1 in collaboration with the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and in celebration of World AIDS Day 2023. Rosie wrote her illness narrative entitled, No Stone Unturned: The Carl and Rosie Story in 2007, chronicling her confrontation with the reality of her HIV-positive status. The book details the plethora of emotions she faced while also dealing with husband Carl Stone’s illness and his rapid decline to death as a result of the AIDS virus. Her work over the years since her diagnosis has been dedicated to creating awareness and her tireless efforts have gained her many awards and acknowledgements for being a beacon of hope and encouragement for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Giving Voice to the Voiceless

Looking to the future, Rosie has authored another book, From Under The Stone: Stories Shining Light on Jamaica’s Response to HIV/AIDS. Her newest work uncovers the patterns of how individuals, families, and even institutions have responded to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and how, as a country, Jamaica can best support those in need. In her newest work, the stories are told in the voices of the people. In line with the 2023 World AIDS Day theme: “Let Communities Lead”, Rosie understands that only local solutions can address this global issue as there are nuances that are unique to Jamaican culture. And true, sustainable change to any issue, can only happen when the community is placed at the heart.

Hybrid Book Launch

If you have read her first book, seen her on television, or heard her on the radio, you may already be familiar with her story. But her second book will definitely give you a new perspective. This is a hybrid event with options for both in-person and virtual attendance to encourage everyone to be a part of this occasion and join Rosie on her journey. More information can be found on the Rosie Stone website.

Photo – Tricia Stone