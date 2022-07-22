Jamaican Born Nutritionist Set to Shape the Minds of Young Children With Her Inaugural Book About Food and Nutrition

Creatively tackling the current global crisis of obesity and chronic disease among children through nutrition education is what Deborah Johnson hopes to achieve with her new children’s book series “Adventures with Little Chef Debbie.” The first book in the children’s series is called, “Eggplants on The Farm.” It takes the reader on a journey to her childhood family farm called “Thompson’s Farm,” where she shares about some of the many different types of eggplants. The goal of this first book is to highlight the unusual vegetable eggplant and to encourage children to ask questions about this purple plant that is grown and enjoyed worldwide.



Dr. Roger Ball, LMSW, MA an Author, Professor, and Licensed Social Worker had this to say about the Author and her book series; “Adventures with Little Chef Debbie” is an idea whose time has come to help our children find joy in learning about healthy food choices. Culturally responsive, well-written, and researched, this innovative body of work should find itself on the bedtime story list and in the classroom library of every public school, and yes on the kitchen counter of all of our homes among our favorite cookbooks. It is educational in that it takes our young readers from the farm where fruits and vegetables are grown to our kitchen tables where meals are served – all the while naming, tasting, and celebrating the JOY of healthy eating. This book, like its author, will bring families, educators, and community leaders together on a subject matter that is one of the pressing issues of our time – healthy food options for our children, especially those living in urban communities.”

“Eggplants on the Farm” is 39 pages and is now available in paperback on Amazon.com, Lulu.com, Barnes&Noble.com and Deborah’s Website mytemplewellness.com. Pick up your copy today and do not forget to share a review!