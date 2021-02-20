12-Year-Old British Jamaican TV Chef Launches Vegan Cookbook

Omar McQueen, at 12 years old the youngest founder of a vegan restaurant and a popular television chef, is launching a vegan cookbook. The entrepreneur and award-winning British Jamaican chef’s first vegan cookbook “Omari McQueen Best Bites” includes more than 35 easy, plant-based recipes, including Jamaican Patties, Rasta Pasta, Brow Jackfruit Stew, Rocky Roads, and Strawberry Coconut Cheesecake. The book also includes his “top tips” and a list of essential ingredients. With his restaurant Dipalicious and his own vegan cooking show on the BBC’s children’s channel, Chef McQueen is considered a leader in a new generation of ethical foodies who want to create a more sustainable future. “Omari McQueen Best Bites” is published by Scholastic UK, which acquired the world rights from Oscar Janson-Smith, a talent and literary agent.

Announcing the launch of his new book posted to his 25,000 followers on Instagram, McQueen said that his mission is to “bring people together through food without harming animals.” He added that his success proves to himself and to others that “anything is possible.” Comment on his book, McQueen acknowledged that writing it “took a lot of hard work, grammar, and spellchecks.”

Leah James, publishing manager, described McQueen as inspirational. “At just 12 years old, he has achieved so much. His passion for food and cooking is irresistible. Children everywhere have been busy learning to cook during lockdown; we can’t wait for Omari to share his recipes, tips, and enthusiasm with a generation of children and their families,” she said.

McQueen noted that with his own CBBC television show, he has been acknowledged worldwide and supported by many amazing people. He said he did the program to show how vegan meals can be as tasty if not more so than any meal without using animal products. “As my great-grandad would say “clean heart, clean mind, clean soul, stay humble.”

The new cookbook is only the latest of Chef McQueen’s achievements. In 2018, he received the TruLittle Hero Award from Cause4Children Limited for being the “Entrepreneur Hero under 12.” He also received the Compassionate Kids award for his entrepreneurial efforts to help animals and the “Proud and Gifted”award for his performance as a vegan chef and as an inspiration for other young people.

Photo Source: Instagram