Jamaican Born Sculptor to Create a Historic Statue at the South Carolina State House

Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson has been commissioned to create a statue of Robert Smalls, a man who escaped slavery and went on to become a Civil War hero, state legislator, and five-term U.S. congressman. The sculpture will be the first monument at the South Carolina State House honoring an individual African American.

This statue not only recognizes Smalls’ extraordinary journey but also brings long-overdue representation to the Capitol grounds, where monuments have traditionally honored White men, many with ties to the Confederacy.

The Life Behind the Sculpture: Robert Smalls

Robert Smalls was born into slavery in Charleston, South Carolina. During the Civil War, he became a national hero by commandeering a Confederate ship, sailing it to Union forces, and securing freedom for himself, his family, and other enslaved crew members.

After the war, Smalls entered politics, using his voice to fight for education, equal rights, and voting access for African Americans. His legacy has endured as a symbol of courage, intelligence, and leadership during one of the nation’s most difficult eras.

Basil Watson: The Artist Behind the Work

Basil Watson is no stranger to telling powerful stories through sculpture. Born in Jamaica, Watson has created public monuments across the globe. His work includes tributes to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Jamaican cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley, and Olympic athletes like Usain Bolt.

His style is known for blending movement and symbolism. For the Robert Smalls statue, Watson plans to show Smalls standing atop a stack of books—an artistic choice meant to reflect Smalls’ journey from illiteracy to national leadership. The final piece will stand about 12 feet tall, a commanding presence on the Capitol grounds.

A Shift in the South’s Symbolism

The choice to honor Smalls at the State House has been met with bipartisan support in South Carolina’s legislature. As other states debate the future of Confederate symbols, South Carolina’s decision to install a monument celebrating Black achievement marks a significant cultural moment.

For decades, statues at the Capitol have reflected only part of the state’s history. The Smalls monument aims to offer a more complete narrative—one that includes voices of resilience, leadership, and progress.

Watson’s Global Recognition Continues

Watson’s work has found homes in places that matter. From Jamaica’s National Stadium to the streets of London—where he created the UK’s National Windrush Monument—his pieces celebrate people who have shaped history, especially from the African diaspora.

His installation of a John Lewis statue in Decatur, Georgia, in 2024 was another example of replacing outdated symbols with figures who represent progress and equality.

The commission of the Robert Smalls statue confirms Watson’s position as one of the most impactful public artists of his generation.

