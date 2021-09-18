Jamaican Chinese Style Chicken Chop Suey

The Chinese have made significant contributions to the culture of Jamaica, including additions to the people’s list of culinary favorites. The dish known as Chop Suey is popular on the island, and its combination of stir-fried vegetables cooked in a starchy sauce, with or without the addition of meats like chicken, pork or beef, or even seafood like shrimp, is widely favored among Jamaicans. The dish is easy and quick to prepare, as the following recipe will show.

Jamaican Chicken Chop Suey

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

4 Boneless chicken thighs or 4 boneless chicken breasts

3 Cloves garlic, minced

2 Stalks scallion, finely cut

1 Teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 Teaspoon sugar

2 Tablespoons oyster sauce

2 Teaspoons mushroom or dark soy sauce

1 Tablespoon teriyaki or hoisin sauce

3 Chinese (Fachung) sausages (Optional)

1 Medium carrot, cut into fine sticks

1 Cups cabbage, cut into medium-sized chunks

2 Cups cabbage, cut into medium-sized chunks

1 Cup broccoli, cut into medium-sized pieces

1 Medium onion, sliced horizontally

1 Small green or red pepper, cut into medium-sized pieces

1/2 Cup snow peas, cut in half

1 Tablespoon oil

1 Teaspoon cornstarch diluted in 3 tablespoons of water

Instructions

Cut chicken into very small pieces and place in bowl with garlic, scallion, sugar, seasoned salt, oyster sauce mushroom or soy sauce, and teriyaki or hoisin sauce. Marinate at least one hour. If using Chinese sausages, boil them for 10 minutes, then thinly slice at a slight angle. Set aside. Cut up the carrot, cabbage, pak choi, broccoli, onion, and snow peas, keeping them all separate. Set aside. Heat a large skillet or wok on high heat. When hot, add oil and chicken.Stir the chicken pieces constants until they are no longer pink in color, about 2-3 minutes Add carrots, stir-fry for one minute. Then add pak choi, cabbage, stir-frying for another minute. Add broccoli and snow peas, stirring for another minute. Add cornstarch to water and mix. Then add to vegetables, stirring for about one more minute. Add the onions, green peppers, and sausages (if using). Stir to combine with other ingredients and then immediately remove from heat and serve.

Tips: Do not cover while cooking to prevent vegetables from getting soft. This dish is best when served immediately.

Photo: 123rf