Jamaican business leader Christopher Williams, co-founder and CEO of PROVEN Management Limited, was awarded the prestigious Business Leadership Award by Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation on November 14, 2024. The event, held at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New York, celebrated his transformative impact on the Caribbean’s financial landscape and his forward-thinking vision for investment opportunities.

Williams, one of four honorees at the foundation’s annual Scholarship Fundraising and Awards Ceremony, used the platform to share his plans post-retirement from PROVEN, slated for January 31, 2025. “My journey with PROVEN has been extraordinary, but now I look forward to driving Jamaica’s capital foreign direct investment (FDI) through innovative channels,” he remarked. In his speech, Williams unveiled Spark FDI Ltd., a private-sector investment promotion agency designed to connect accredited investors, especially from the diaspora, with opportunities in Jamaican securities, mutual funds, real estate, and private placements. “This initiative will expand our relationship with the diaspora beyond remittances and visits, showcasing Jamaican investment opportunities that are safe, liquid, and ROI attractive,” he emphasized.

Williams also made it clear that Jamaica’s investment opportunities deserve recognition not from a philanthropic perspective, but as avenues to generate strong financial returns. “I don’t want people to see these opportunities as ‘wi ah help out poor likkle Jamaica.’ We have good companies on our Stock Exchange, and most instruments are safe, liquid, well-regulated, and USD-backed. They are attractively priced and offer solid returns,” he said, urging the diaspora to approach these opportunities with confidence.

During his tenure, Williams transformed PROVEN Management Limited into a $1 billion USD powerhouse, spearheading milestones like the company’s historic listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s US market. His leadership extends beyond the corporate world, having served as chairman for multiple organizations. His call to action at the ceremony resonated deeply: “Diaspora, let us show you the capital opportunities to contribute to Jamaica’s growth and prosperity.”

The evening also recognized other distinguished leaders: Dr. Reginald E. Manning for Community Leadership, Dr. Melvin I. Douglass for Educator Leadership, and Velma Hawthorne with the Lowell F. Hawthorne Entrepreneurial Award. The foundation, founded in 2018, continues to inspire and empower underserved communities through educational development, a mission aligned with Williams’ economic and philanthropic goals.

Williams left attendees inspired with his closing words: “Together, we can transform how the world views Jamaica—not just as a place of culture and beauty, but as a hub of investment and growth.”