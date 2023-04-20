The Jamaican Association of Australia is on a mission to ensure that the Jamaica women’s national football team (“Reggae Girlz”) is well supported at the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) 2023.

The binational event which will be jointly co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, commences on July 20 this year. The Association is rallying its members and the wider community to prepare to cheer on the Jamaican team who have qualified to participate in the largest women’s football tournament, to be held for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere.

As part of activities in the lead-up to the event, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 launched a Multicultural Community Engagement Programme across Australia and New Zealand, which includes a Community Champions Programme.

The Community Champions Programme recently brought together community leaders from the participating nations including Jamaica, with the aim of building event awareness and maximising community attendance at matches. Representing the JAA at the event held in Sydney on March 29 was Mr. Kwame Powell, the Association’s Public Relations Officer.

In speaking of the event, Mr. Powell said, “The event was extraordinary. Representing the Jamaican community with my daughter was an honour. My daughter represents the future of women’s soccer, as she was the only minor soccer player at the event. As Jamaicans, we showed the delegates that we are here to participate as global citizens and connect with the worldwide community for the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

Her Excellency Shorna-Kay Richards is also joining the Association to encourage the Jamaican diaspora in Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia-Pacific region to rally behind the Reggae Girlz during the WWC 2023 events. She was addressing a gathering of the Jamaican Community at an event in Sydney co-hosted by the Association and Honorary Consul, Mr. Marco Breakenridge, to welcome her to Australia. She was on an official visit to Australia to present her credentials to Australian Prime Minister, the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, as Jamaica’s non-resident High Commissioner to Australia.

Dr. Stephanie Fletcher-Lartey, President of the Jamaican Association of Australia, said, “The Association is encouraging Jamaicans living and working in Australia and New Zealand to keep up to date with the FIFA World Cup activities via the Association’s social media platforms and to book their tickets in advance to support the Jamaican team on this historical occasion.”

The Association will continue to provide information on community-based activities and ongoing support for the preparations leading up to WWC 2023, which will run from July 20 to August 20.

Photo – KWAME Powell