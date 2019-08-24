Jamaican Consul General R. Oliver Mair Announces Launch of 5K Walk-Run Event

Jamaican Consul General R. Oliver Mair announced the Jamaica Consulate 5K Run and the ADOPT-A-CLINIC program, which is a Ministry of Health initiative. Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton was the featured speaker at the announcement event held on August 3, 2019. The launch event was attended by non-profit organizations in the Jamaican community and Caribbean media in South Florida.

Xavier Murphy, the president of the Jamaica College Old Boys Association and founder of Jamaicans.com, took the role of Master of Ceremonies at the launch. Murphy opened the event with a personal story of how, after being warned by his own doctor that he had high “sugar” levels in his blood, be began taking daily walks that have improved his health

Consul General Mair stated that the Jamaica Consulate 5k walk-run will be held on October 5th, 2019 and told attendees that he was “in training” and had committed to losing ten pounds before the scheduled event. He also added, jokingly, that “kind people” in his community are the reason for his weight gain.

Dr. Rupert Rhodd, the co-founder of the Coalition of Jamaican Alumni Associations in South Florida. Speaking at the event, expressed enthusiasm for the 5K run, He noted that it will enhance the annual All-Alumni Walkathon slated for December

Minister Chris Tufton stated his appreciation of the Jamaican Diaspora community and gave his endorsement to the run/walk event. He also provided a report concerning the Adopt-A-Clinic program in Jamaica, particularly focusing on the Jamaica Moves initiative that is designed to encourage people to become more physically active and healthier. He also discussed mental health, citing statistics indicating that one in four Jamaicans will face a mental health issue in their lifetime.

The Jamaica Consulate 5K-Jamaica Moves will be held in five cities across the Southern USA region under the Consulate’s jurisdiction. These include Atlanta, Houston, Orlando and two cities in South Florida. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative. Adopt-A-Clinic is a primary health care initiative sponsored by the Ministry of Health. It is meant to encourage Jamaicans in the private sector and the Diaspora to participate in improving the provision and access to Jamaica’s health care through partnerships and philanthropic support. There are 100 clinics in parishes across Jamaica that been identified for adoption. Two participants at the launch event have already signed up for three clinics identified in the program.

The launch event was hosted by Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) at Signature Grand in Davie. JURA president, Oliver M. Falloon-Reid, closed the Jamaica Consulate 5K-Jamaica Moves launch event with an endorsement and a thank you to the community for its support.

Later the same evening, the organization’s annual Jamaican Independence Ball was held at the same location. Minister Chris Tufton gave the keynote address.