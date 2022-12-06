Jamaican Consulate General, New York facilitates Major Partnership between Hartford Healthcare and the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the Advancement of Healthcare in Jamaica

The Consulate General of Jamaica, New York applauds the continuing and deepening relationship between Hartford Healthcare Corporation (HHC) and the Government of Jamaica (GoJ) for the advancement of healthcare delivery in Jamaica. To concretize this relationship, the Consulate General facilitated the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and Hartford Healthcare Corporation (HHC).

The Memorandum of Understanding has five main objectives which include the “facilitation of academic and professional exchanges between the parties to enable skill and knowledge transfer.” It is on this basis and as a result of its partnership with the Jamaican Consulate General, New York, that Hartford has agreed to host a team from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus Faculty of Medical Sciences, on December 6th and 7th.

Through this visit, the UWI team will be given the opportunity to tour the Institution’s Center for Education, Simulation, and Innovation (CESI), which is an advanced medical training facility that provides remote access and in-person capacity-building for medical students, and faculty, as well as continuing education for doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. As a special part of this visit, HHC will broadcast a session back to Jamaica where UWI’s medical students and faculty will be allowed to participate in a demonstration.

“This is certainly a major step in the right direction and I am exceedingly pleased with the immediate response from my dear friends and partners at Hartford Healthcare, including the CEO Mr. Jeffery Flaks and his Vice President of Operations, Mr. Keith Grant, which started with our call for action in support of our Jamaican medical students”, said Consul General Alsion Wilson.

The Consul General also uses this opportunity to reiterate her gratitude to Hartford Healthcare for again delivering on their commitment to partnership. This comes on the heels of the Institution’s contribution towards the acquisition of 26 Oxygen Concentrators that were shipped to Jamaica, last month.