Jamaican David Mullings Listed Amongst Top 10 Entrepreneurs Disrupting Their Industries in 2021 - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican David Mullings, the founder and CEO of the private investment firm Blue Mahoe Capital Partners, Inc., has been listed as one of the top 10 entrepreneurs who are disrupting their industries in 2021 by Disrupt Magazine. The list recognizes the success of individuals who have broken out of industry routines and followed their own paths of innovation and ingenuity to change the world forever.

Mullings believes in giving back to his local community and has coined the phrase “compassionate capitalism” to describe how he plans to change the Caribbean region for the better. He is the director of Fundblackfounders, a crowdfunding platform for Black entrepreneurs. Mullings served as a broadcaster on the “Island Forward” show on the premier Jamaican community website Jamaicans.com. He is also a member of the Board of Advisors of Kingston Creative, a nonprofit arts organization designed to bring a major creative hub to downtown Kingston. In addition to being a successful CEO, Mullings is an accomplished author and speaker who has disrupted the norms of society by providing that people do not have to be secondary to profits in the business world. “Be intentional about leaving something positive in every single person that you meet, he said.

Mullings was honored by the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) at the organization’s 24th annual “The Legacy Continues” Gala Awards for his efforts to make the world a better place. He received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Business Leadership. Upon receiving the award, Mullings said it was humbling to recognized for his efforts.

Throughout his career, Mullings has been involved with strengthening the links between Jamaicans at home and those living overseas. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Institute of Caribbean Studies in Washington DC and was the first Future Leaders Representative for the United States on the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board. He was on the planning team for the first Jamaica Diaspora Future Leaders Conference in Kingston, as well. Mullings, 40, is also one of the best-known Caribbean businessmen in South Florida, where he has made his home for some time.

Having been mentored by Jamaican-Canadian billionaire Michael Lee-Chin, Mullings first graduated from Campion College in Kingston and went on to study at the University of Miami, where he graduated at the age of 19 with a degree in biology and minors in chemistry and religion. He spent time in Jamaica following his graduation and return to the University of Miami to attain an MBA in Marketing and International Business.

While his family and main business are based in the US, Mullings maintains strong connections to Jamaica and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, visited the island every month. He is a strong believer in all Jamaican-Americans keeping their ties to the island with frequent visits.

Outside of his business interests, Mullings played soccer for Real Mona FC in Jamaica, was co-driver of a winning rally team in Jamaica, toured with Sean Paul and T.O.K., appeared in music videos, and got former US President Barack Obama to sign a 50th Independence birthday card for Jamaica.

Mullings is married and has three children.