Jamaican Doctor, Audrey Gregory, Named CEO of Detroit Medical Center

Dr. Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., R.N, has been named the new CEO for the Detroit Medical Center (DMC), effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gregory is also president of the DMC and CEO, Adult Central Campus. She will take up her new position beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Gregory will be taking over the position from Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, who announced his retirement. Tedeschi will remain part of the DMC team through March 2020 to provide counsel and assist with the transition of leadership. His career spans more than 20 years and he was named one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Leaders in 2018 and 2019.

The DMC operates eight hospitals and institutions. The new CEO joined the DMC in Oct. 2019 and will oversee the DMC campus encompassing Detroit Receiving and Heart Hospitals, Harper University Hospital, and Hutzel Hospital, along with the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the Rehabilitation Hospital of Michigan.

Gregory brings a wealth of experience to the table. She worked with the Tenet Healthcare System for 15 years. During that time she held a variety of leadership positions that included Market CEO of Tenet’s Saint Francis Healthcare System in TN and CEO of St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was also nursing officer, COO, and CEO of Southern California’s Placentia-Linda Hospital.

Born in Jamaica, Gregory attended St Hugh’s High School for Girls there. She earned a BA in nursing and a Master’s in health care administration at Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, GA. Gregory also holds a Ph.D. in global leadership, with a focus on corporate and organizational management, from Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Gregory worked in Europe for four years and as a civilian in the U.S. Army.

Gregory has been recognized nationally for her exceptional dedication. She’s the recipient of two Tenet Circle of Excellence Awards and received the highest internal raking score in 2018 at Tenet. She’s married to Owen Gregory a 15-year veteran of the U.S. Army.

Photo Source: Dr. Audrey Gregory Linked in via T Glasgow